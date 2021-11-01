Monday, November 1st | 27 Heshvan 5782

November 1, 2021 2:25 pm
0

Israel’s High Court Rejects Request by Killer of IDF Soldier to Open His Grave to Exhume Helmet

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

IDF soldier Amit Ben Ygal, who was killed in a rock-throwing incident on May 11, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

Israel’s High Court on Monday rejected a request from a Palestinian terrorist to open the grave of the IDF soldier he killed in order to exhume the soldier’s helmet.

Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal was killed in May 2020 during an anti-terror operation in the West Bank town of Yabed.

He died after Palestinian Nizmi Abu Bakar dropped a large stone on his head from a rooftop. Yigal was wearing a helmet, but heard a sound and looked up, which exposed his unprotected face to the impact.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported Monday that, due to the severity of his injuries, Yigal was buried wearing the helmet, and Bakar’s defense attorneys asked the court to exhume it because, they claimed, it could prove Ben-Yigal was not in fact killed by the stone dropped by Bakar.

Yad Labanim, an organization that works to commemorate the lives of fallen soldiers and give aid to their families, joined with Ben-Yigal’s family in denouncing the request, saying it would be a desecration of the dead.

Eli Ben-Shem, the organization’s chairman, called the request “a new terrorism” that “seeks to harm bereaved families.”

After the High Court’s decision to deny Bakar’s request, Ben-Shem said, “I bless the High Court for the important decision that prevented a dangerous precedent.”

