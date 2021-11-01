Monday, November 1st | 27 Heshvan 5782

November 1, 2021 10:09 am
Saudi FM Says Palestinian State Before Israel Normalization With Israel

avatar by i24 News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks during a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

i24 News – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview with Saudi news channel Al-Hadath that a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is a prerequisite for normalization with Israel.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster on Sunday reported the remarks made by Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat.

Although supportive of the Abraham Accords that established diplomatic ties between Israel and four Arab countries, the kingdom has maintained that a resolution to the Palestinian issue must happen before it will join the pact.

Saudi Arabia has recently made positive moves toward the Jewish state, including allowing the use of its airspace for commercial flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, significantly shortening travel time between the two countries.

November 1, 2021 9:20 am
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords with Israel at a White House ceremony in September of 2020. Morocco and Sudan were later additions.

In an interview last year with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Faisal said that normalization with Israel would take place eventually, “but we also need to have a Palestinian state and we need to have a Palestinian and Israeli peace plan.”

Despite the comments by Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat, it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is discussing Israel normalization with the Saudis.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly raised the issue last month in Riyadh during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

The report stated that MBS did not immediately reject the proposal to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, but listed the steps needed to make the move, including improving relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Other countries mentioned as possible candidates to next join the Abraham Accords include Comoros, Tunisia, Oman, Qatar and Malaysia, although Qatar’s foreign minister earlier this month ruled out establishing diplomatic ties with Israel as long as the “occupation of Arab lands” continues.

