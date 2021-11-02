Tuesday, November 2nd | 27 Heshvan 5782

November 2, 2021 9:28 am
Iran’s Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign ministry’s spokesman said.

“His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media late on Monday, adding that the minister’s agenda of visits had changed.

Earlier on Monday, the foreign ministry reported that Amirabdollahian was going to India by the end of November to attend a meeting at the Indo-Iranian Joint Economic Commission.

No further indication were made by Khatibzadeh on whether the foreign minister would be able to go to New Delhi this month.

The foreign minister of Iran does not take a direct part in negotiations over the resumption of a 2015 nuclear deal, which should resume by the end of this month.

