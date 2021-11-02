Tuesday, November 2nd | 27 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Drug That Slowed Diseases in Mice to Start Human Trials

Israeli Minister in Wheelchair Gains Access to COP26 a Day Late

Iran’s Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dubai Space-Related Conference Showcases Array of Israeli Observation Satellites

Jewish Leaders, Holocaust Survivors Livid Over Auction of Nazi Prisoner Stamps

Gantz Convenes Emergency Economy Committee as Part of National War Drill

200 House Republicans ‘Strongly Oppose’ Reopening Consulate for Palestinians

Israel, Bahrain Prime Ministers Meet in Glasgow

Israel Among Nations Easing Travel Curbs as Lockdowns Bite Elsewhere

Church of England Leader Apologizes for Comparing Climate Change to Rise of Nazis

November 2, 2021 10:25 am
0

Israeli Drug That Slowed Diseases in Mice to Start Human Trials

avatar by i24 News

Scientists at work in laboratory. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Molecules designed by Israeli scientists that slowed Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases in mice began the approval process to become a drug for humans.

Professor Esther Priel and colleagues at Ben Gurion University of the Negev have been researching the molecules for years, and published peer-reviewed research on their effectiveness in mice, according to the Times of Israel (ToI).

These molecules have shown a delaying effect on the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Priel and her colleagues formed a company, Neuromagen Pharma, but they didn’t have the funds to start pre-clinical trials needed to prepare for human testing.

An investment from an Israeli funder has allowed the process to move forward.

“This investment will allow us to push this to clinical trials, which was something we couldn’t do until now, as pre-clinical trials for FDA approval cost a lot of money,” Priel told ToI.

She stated that the drug is not expected to be a cure, but rather to “delay the onset and progression of the diseases, and improve the quality of life.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gherig’s disease, affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States, according to Hopkins Medicine. There are currently no drugs available to treat the disease.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.