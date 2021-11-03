Intel Ignite Names 10 Startups Selected for Fifth Tel Aviv Cohort

CTech – Intel Ignite, Intel’s startup growth program, announced on Wednesday the 10 startups that were selected for its fifth Tel Aviv cohort, which will begin on November 7.

From 220 applicants, 14 made it to selection day, and 10 made the final cut and will participate in the 12-week program. This batch is greatly focused on deep tech innovation that impacts both industries and day to day life. Each of the startups will be paired with an experienced mentor, and will receive a personalized program tailored to their specific business needs. The program includes expert sessions on go-to market and sales, how to deal with building and growing a business, improving founders’ relationships and mental health, and more.

The selected startups come from various tech industries, including FinOps, DevOps, Edge AI, digital health, and security, and to date have raised an average of $5 million each.

CADY Solutions utilizes AI technology to perform automatic inspection and verification of electrical schematics.

ClairLabs revolutionizes remote patient monitoring with its novel contactless pulse oximetry technology.

DeepAI’s breakthrough technology enables deep learning at a fraction of the cost and power of GPU systems for fast, secure, and scalable AI at the edge.

Echo3D is a cloud platform for 3D/AR/VR apps, games, and content.

Exodigo performs non-intrusive subsurface mapping.

Finout is the first self-service cloud cost observability platform that combines business metrics with cost, slicing it up to customers, features, and unit metrics for healthier business decision-making.

Helios is a production readiness platform for cloud-native and distributed applications.

HyperSpace’s high-performance ML algorithms empower real-time predictions.

Illumex’s active data catalog helps companies use their data assets smarter and faster.

Oxeye performs cloud-native application security testing.

“We are thrilled to welcome an outstanding group of entrepreneurs and startups to our fifth cohort,” said Ranny Nachmias, Managing Director of Intel Ignite. “This cohort has a heavy focus on deep technologies. In addition the program will also include an exclusive CTO track which we are introducing for the first time. The track will focus on specific CTO pain points and challenges, and how to overcome them. We’re looking forward to seeing how this group of startups will grow throughout the program, as well as to the discovery of the new ideas and strengthening of business relationships that will develop between the founders.”

“Intel Ignite is a highly endorsed program for startups, and I’m very excited to have the opportunity to take part,” said Inna Tokarev Sela, founder of Illumex. “I spoke with a few recent graduates of the program, and what really stood out to me was that they all felt that there was never a wasted moment, which is so important as time is our most valuable asset.”