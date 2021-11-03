Wednesday, November 3rd | 28 Heshvan 5782

November 3, 2021 10:57 am
Report: Israeli Missiles Target Damascus Area

Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria, Dec. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

i24 News – Israeli missiles hit the Damascus area early Wednesday, according to SANA, Syria’s state media.

The strike targeted Zakia, a suburb of Damascus, causing some material damage.

The report said the missiles were launched from Israeli territory at 12:56 am.

Israel made no comment on the report, which it seldom does. The military has stated it will not tolerate Iranian proxies in Syria, including Hezbollah and foreign militias funded by Iran.

While the militants claim their presence in Syria is to combat Islamic State and “terrorists,” Israel fears Iranian entrenchment north of its border. Hundreds of alleged strikes have attacked Iran-linked groups in the country since the start of the Syrian civil war.

A rare attack during the day on Saturday left five fighters loyal to Iran dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The attack was attributed to Israel, targeting Hezbollah and Iran-backed militants.

Gunfire from either a drone or a sniper on October 16 reportedly killed Midhat Saleh, a Syrian official who served 12 years in Israeli prison.

Alleged Israeli activity in Syria has prompted a joint statement by Iranian-backed groups in Syria, warning Israel of retaliation for the deadly airstrikes.

