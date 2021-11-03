Small Fire at Texas Synagogue Follows Spate of Antisemitic Incidents, Leaders Respond

JNS.org – Arson investigators in Austin, Texas, are looking into the cause of a late-night fire at the city’s Congregation Beth Israel on Sunday evening.

According to the Austin Fire Department, it was a “small, exterior fire” that caused no injuries.

The Jewish community in Austin has been rocked in the last 10 days with several cases of antisemitism, including the antisemitic Goyim Defense League hanging a banner saying “Vax the Jews” over a major highway—the MoPac Expressway on the city’s west side—just a few blocks away from the Dell Jewish Community Center and several synagogues.

The group, headed by Jon Minadeo II, is a “small network of virulently antisemitic provocateurs,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. It raised the banner on two separate occasions, the first on Oct. 23, a Shabbat afternoon.