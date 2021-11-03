Wednesday, November 3rd | 28 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The World Supported the Balfour Declaration — and the Creation of Israel

Esau, Jacob, and Poetic Justice

Why Israel Should Care About the Future of Libya

The Danger to the International Community of the Two-State Solution

US Blacklists Israeli Hacking Tool Vendor NSO Group

Israeli Court Halts Auction of Tattoo Kit Said to Have Been Used at Auschwitz

Intel Ignite Names 10 Startups Selected for Fifth Tel Aviv Cohort

Report: Israeli Missiles Target Damascus Area

Israel’s Central Bank Urges Government to Meet Looming Budget Deadline

Herzog Greets ‘Graduates’ of Mars-Simulation Mission

November 3, 2021 12:27 pm
0

The World Supported the Balfour Declaration — and the Creation of Israel

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Arthur James Balfour, the signatory to the Balfour Declaration. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Tuesday was the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, where Great Britain announced its support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in what was then called Palestine.

As with every year, the Palestinians marked the day with mourning. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas instructed all flags to be flown at half-mast every November 2. Palestinians got the secretary general of the Arab League to issue his annual statement calling on Great Britain to “correct this historical mistake and assume its historical, legal and moral responsibility by offering an apology to the Palestinian people and recognizing the Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with its capital East Jerusalem.”

They like to pretend that the Balfour Declaration is the source of their problems.

But it was just a letter. The “declaration” wasn’t a legal obligation.

Related coverage

November 3, 2021 12:19 pm
0

Esau, Jacob, and Poetic Justice

One of my favorite films as a teenager was the Robert Redford/Paul Newman classic -- "The Sting." It’s a complicated...

What happened afterwards is arguably more important.

The Balfour Declaration was then endorsed by the French and Italian governments, as well as the United States. It was incorporated into the San Remo Resolution in 1920. Finally, it was then incorporated into the Mandate for Palestine by the League of Nations.

That’s when it became international law to support Palestine as a national home for the Jewish people.

Interestingly, the Arab opposition to the Mandate was not only against the concept of a Jewish homeland, but also against the concept that Palestine was a political entity of its own, rather than part of Syria.

(Of course, they also insisted that Jewish immigration be stopped totally.)

The Balfour Declaration was turned from a vague statement into international law. That is part of what gives Israel its legitimacy under international law today.

When the Palestinians say they want to reverse Balfour, they are saying they want to erase Israel.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.