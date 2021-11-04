Gantz and Austin Discuss Iran’s Nuclear Aspirations, Regional Entrenchment

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday about American-Israeli coordination on a range of top-priority security issues.

According to a tweet by Gantz, the two discussed bilateral cooperation vis-à-vis Iranian regional entrenchment and Iran’s nuclear aspirations.

“We agreed to meet soon to deepen our discussion on strategic issues and military cooperation,” he said.

On Sept. 23, Gantz and Austin held a call to discuss regional developments, “including the need to stop the Iranian nuclear program from advancing,” according to a statement from Gantz’s office.

During that call, “Minister Gantz also thanked Secretary Austin for the continued support of the US administration and the Pentagon for the processes to equip Israel with the means necessary to defend itself and its citizens,” it said.

Gantz conducted a brief but intensive visit last summer to the United States, where he helped secure a restock of $1 billion worth of Iron Dome interceptors weeks after Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip fought an 11-day conflict that saw Palestinian terror factions firing more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli population centers.