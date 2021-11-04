Thursday, November 4th | 29 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Raisi Vows No Retreat in Nuclear Talks With Major Powers

Adams Draws Strong Support From Orthodox Community in New York Mayoral Win

University of Haifa, UAE’s Zayed University Ink Cooperation Deal on Green Issues

Jordanian, Israeli Economic Ministers Sign Deal to Boost Exports to Palestinians

Gantz and Austin Discuss Iran’s Nuclear Aspirations, Regional Entrenchment

US Senate Confirms Thomas Nides as Ambassador to Israel

Iranian Claims That US Tried to Detain Tanker False, Pentagon Says

Top Soccer League in Italy Adopts Internationally-Accepted Definition of Antisemitism

Iran Nuclear Talks With World Powers to Resume Nov. 29

Arizona State University Police Investigating Antisemitic ‘Who Controls the World?’ Flyers Posted on Campus

November 4, 2021 10:05 am
0

Iran’s Raisi Vows No Retreat in Nuclear Talks With Major Powers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in Iran, October 8, 2021. Official Presidential Website/Handout via REUTERS

Iran will not back down “in any way” in defending its interests, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, a day after all sides announced the resumption of nuclear talks between Tehran and major powers on Nov 29.

Washington said it hoped the talks would see Iran willing to negotiate in good faith on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, while Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said the talks would cover the removal of “unlawful and inhumane sanctions”.

The negotiations that started in April have been on hold since the election of hardline cleric Raisi in June.

Raisi, under personal US sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, said Iran seeks the “lifting of all US sanctions and neutralization of sanctions”, sounding an uncompromising tone ahead of the Vienna discussions.

Related coverage

November 3, 2021 4:13 pm
0

Arizona State University Police Investigating Antisemitic ‘Who Controls the World?’ Flyers Posted on Campus

The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating the posting of antisemitic flyers on its Tempe campus on Monday, according...

“The negotiations we are considering are result-oriented ones. We will not leave the negotiating table … but we will not retreat from the interests of our nation in any way,” Iranian state TV quoted Raisi as saying.

Under the 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers, Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for the lifting of US, UN and European Union sanctions.

But former US President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran’s oil and financial sectors that have crippled its economy, prompting Tehran to breach limits set by the pact on its nuclear work.

In spite of six round of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington still disagree on which steps need to be taken and when, with key issues being what nuclear limits Tehran will accept and what sanctions Washington will remove.

Separately, the chief commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, Hassan Salami, said US pressure on Iran had failed.

“The Americans have used all means, policies and strategies to surrender the Iranian nation … but the Islamic Republic has become stronger,” Salami said in a televised speech to mark the siege of the US embassy in Tehran after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

There have been no US-Iranian diplomatic relations since the takeover of the embassy by radical students, who also took hostage 52 Americans for 444 days.

Live state television footage showed crowds across Iran attending state-organized rallies, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” Some burned US and Israeli flags.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.