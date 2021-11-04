NYPD Searching for Man in Attack on Pregnant Jewish Woman in Brooklyn

New York police are searching for a suspect who attacked a Jewish woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Algemeiner that at around 11:30 am, police were called to the area of Nostrand Avenue and Eastern Parkway to investigate a case of “menacing.”

The 33-year-old victim told responding officers that she was accosted by the suspect, who threw a drink in her face while “making derogatory comments.” The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion, around the age of 40, six feet tall, and 200 lbs, with short black hair and black eyes.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the crime as a possible bias incident.

The Crown Heights-based COL Live, an Orthodox Jewish news outlet, said that the victim was in traditional Hasidic clothing and that the attacker told her, “You people disgust me.”

News 12 Brooklyn reported that the victim was pregnant and that the Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the attack.

The NYPD is asking the public to reach out with any information via the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.