Couple Who Helped Jewish Families Flee Nazi Germany Honored Outside Their Former Berlin Home

November 5, 2021 1:50 pm
Couple Who Helped Jewish Families Flee Nazi Germany Honored Outside Their Former Berlin Home

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The New Synagogue, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Ansgar Koreng / Wikimedia Commons

A couple who helped Jewish families and others escape Nazi Germany was honored in Berlin on Thursday with a commemorative plaque installed outside their former apartment and the home of their covert operation, according to the Senate Department for Culture and Europe.

Max and Malwine Schindler lived at Pariser Strasse 54 in the Wilmersdorf district. After Max, a member of the Social Democratic party, lost his job in 1933, he set up a clandestine network from his home to help those facing Nazi persecution flee Germany — but disguised it as an English-language tutoring service. Their son’s friend, Evelyn Parker, was recruited as a conversation coach and helped with the operation, The Guardian reported.

