Friday, November 5th | 1 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic, Homophobic Graffiti in San Diego Public Schools Prompts Call for ‘Civility’

Couple Who Helped Jewish Families Flee Nazi Germany Honored Outside Their Former Berlin Home

Isaac Herzog Calls for the Word ‘Traitor’ to Be Banned From Political Discourse

‘The Plots of 120 Years Ago Have Been Realized’: Anger in Italy as Publishing House Issues New Edition of Notorious Antisemitic Fabrication

Hamas and Iran Join Forces to Encircle Israel

In the Face of the Establishment’s Failure, a New Generation of Jewish Social Media Activists Is Rising

This Year’s World Series Was a Landmark for American Jews

Is There Such a Thing as the Perfect Marriage?

Major Israeli Bookstores Pull Works by Irish Author Sally Rooney After She Boycotts Publishers in Israel

London Soccer Club West Ham United ‘Appalled’ by Fans Chanting Antisemitic Abuse on Plane to Belgium

November 5, 2021 8:18 am
0

Israeli Parliament Approves 2022 Budget

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sits next to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel’s parliament approved a 2022 national budget on Friday by a vote of 59 to 56, giving a greater measure of fiscal stability to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s cross-partisan coalition government.

The $146 billion spending package was ratified after the Knesset passed on Thursday a belated 2021 budget ahead of a deadline which, if unmet, could have triggered a snap election.

“We’ve put Israel back on track,” Bennett said on Twitter.

A political stalemate under his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, had meant that no budget had been approved in more than 3 and 1/2 years. Instead, Israel had a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget, an impediment to long-term economic planning.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.