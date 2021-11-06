European Parliament Members Tour Hezbollah Tunnels

i24 News – European Parliament delegation members were given a special tour on Thursday along Israel’s northern border to show what potential international aid meant for Lebanon could be used for, i24NEWS reported.

The members got an up-close look of a giant tunnel – part of a network of tunnels that were destroyed by Israeli forces – crossing from Lebanon to Israel, used by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

As innocent Lebanese bystanders watched from just meters away on the other side of the border fence, parliamentarians from various European countries entered the 60-foot-deep and half-mile-long tunnel.

The tour was organized by The European Leadership Network (ELNET), which aims to strengthen relations between Israel and Europe.

This specific visit was an effort to portray to those visiting how their countries’ seemingly pure economic exports may be used for completely different purposes if they fell into the hands of Hezbollah.

“Now they can really understand it,” Shai Bazak, CEO of ELNET said.

“They see the German-made digging machine left inside the tunnel. They understand that it cost them 5 million euros. This is what the money is spent on trying new ways to terrorize Israel,” he added, i24NEWS reported.

Their visit comes at a time when the European Union has been asked to assist Lebanon, as the Middle Eastern county continues to struggle with a deep economic crisis.

Assita Kanko, the Belgian Member of the European Parliament, noted that the money of European taxpayers should not be given to “people who use it to hate others.”

“There is nothing like feeling and seeing it with your own eyes,” Bazak said.