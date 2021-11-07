30 Years After USSR Collapse, Soviet Jews Are Home in America

This year will mark 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, officially ripping apart the Iron Curtain, and providing the long sought-after freedom to emigrate for millions of Jews who lived behind it.

In the area of modern-day Ukraine, where my family lived, for example, a census done in 2001 showed that nearly three-fourths of the Jewish population left the county in the decade following the collapse of the USSR. The two main countries that these Jews moved to were Israel and the United States.

For decades, those Jews in the USSR were cut off from their Jewish identity. While some were able to quietly maintain their faith in small, underground settings, this was not an option for most.

Nevertheless, in the decades prior to the fall of the Soviet Union, a group of Jews stubbornly maintained their faith publicly, and fought for their freedom.

Related coverage Ultraconservative Triumph Puts Pakistan at Risk of Islamic Violence and Terror Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan may have temporarily averted further violence by caving in to the demands of a militant,...

These activists were called “Refusniks.” They were denied the right to leave, and many of them were severely punished for even trying to do so. They were removed from workplaces, labeled traitors to their country, and sent to gulags and harsh prisons due to their activism. Nevertheless, some were willing to take the risks and persist in their efforts to leave the Soviet empire.

Activists in America and Israel — and all over the world — put pressure on the USSR to release them. And when the Soviet system collapsed in 1991, many were able to leave.

Yet despite the huge effort that it took to get out of the Soviet Union, there was not much time spent looking back. The first generation of immigrants needed to deal with the hardships that come with building a new life — learning a language, finding housing and an income, reestablishing professional licenses, or finding new professional paths altogether. On the American Jewish side, many volunteers took it upon themselves to assist, and community programs were established to benefit the Soviet Jews and help with their new transition.

Despite the hardships, 30 years later, it is safe to say that Soviet Jewish immigrants adjusted well to their new countries and communities in Israel and the US. The Russian-speaking Jewish children of the 1990s, are now young professionals in their 30s and 40s, and speak fluent English.

So perhaps now is the appropriate time to look back, and thank the generations before us for the risks they took — but also to ensure that our children can grow up in a place where discrimination against Jews is not an official state policy, and where we do not need to hide our identities.

In my parents’ childhood in the USSR, they would only acknowledge the dates of Jewish holidays, but never actually celebrate them. And the fact that there were no Jewish books allowed in the Soviet Union — and that the only synagogue in Kiev was constantly monitored — prevented Jews from practicing their faith. Today, however, we proudly celebrate the Jewish holidays surrounded by family and friends.

And now, as the Russian Jewish community in the US has thrived, I would argue that it is time to become more involved with the broader American Jewish community. We should continue moving beyond the organizations we’re involved in for Russian Jews, and become active as members of leadership circles and governing bodies of organizations influencing American Jewish life as a whole.

Increased involvement will be a win-win situation, where these institutions will benefit from an added point of view and insight, and the Russian speaking Jewish community will receive more attention from these institutions. Russian Jews have had a very positive experience in America, and we should keep building on that strong foundation.

Valeria Chazin is the co-founder and board of directors chairwoman of Students Supporting Israel. She is a speaker on the topics of Zionism and Israel and has received several awards for her activism in the Jewish community.