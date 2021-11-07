Sunday, November 7th | 3 Kislev 5782

November 7, 2021 5:10 pm
Jewish Student Groups Criticize Oxford University’s Decision to Accept Donation From Family of Notorious British Fascist Oswald Mosley

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The Hall (left) and Maitland Building (right) of Somerville College, one of the constituent colleges of the University of Oxford in England. Photo: Philip Allfrey/Wikimedia Commons.

Jewish student groups at Oxford University strongly criticized the university’s decision to accept a donation from the family of a notorious British fascist leader, saying that it “serves to commemorate and revere” his legacy.

As originally reported in the Telegraph, Oxford received a donation of £6 million ($8.1 million) from a charitable trust that Max Mosley set up with an inheritance from his father Oswald Mosley.

Oswald Mosley was the leader of the British Union of Fascists, which during the 1930s was the vanguard of the UK far-right and a strong supporter of fascist movements throughout Europe, including the Nazi party.

Mosely was openly antisemitic and his followers famously clashed with left-wing and Jewish activists at the legendary Battle of Cable Street in 1936.

The Oxford Jewish Society and Union of Jewish Students both criticized the university’s decision to accept the donation, the campus Oxford Student outlet reported.

The groups issued a statement on Saturday saying that they “are distressed by the news that Oxford University and some of its constituent colleges have accepted donations from The Alexander Mosley Trust.”

“The Mosley Family name is synonymous with Fascism and Antisemitism in Britain,” they said. “The University’s decision to dedicate a professorship to this name serves to commemorate and revere the Mosley legacy.”

“Furthermore, the absence of any communication and consultation with Oxford’s Jewish students is inconsiderate and inappropriate,” the statement added.

The groups further urged “Oxford University, and the benefiting colleges, to reflect on the impact these donations will have on its Jewish students and the wider student body.”

“As an institution that seeks to promote an inclusive environment for all, we hope that Oxford University and the colleges involved will reconsider their positions,” they said.

