Animation Studio, Young Zionist Group, Digital Comedy Series Among Winners of Funds From Jewish Group to Fight Antisemitism

Five new projects developed by young American Jews have each received a $10,000 award from the American Jewish Committee to fight antisemitism in new and innovative ways.

The projects, which include an animation studio, a digital comedy series, and a new activist group for young Zionists, received the award from the AJC’s Disrupt Antisemitism initiative, which the organization calls “the first incubator to fund innovative ideas by young American Jews to combat antisemitism.”

Each of the winners will receive a $10,000 grant and access to AJC resources. They include Olive Branch Pictures, which uses animation and graphic novels to bring Israelis and Palestinians together; Uri L’Tzedek, an Orthodox group that deals with issues of social justice and fighting antisemitism within the progressive movement; and the Inter-Community Youth Initiative, which seeks to foster understanding and combat antisemitism through interactions between Jewish and non-Jewish high school students.

AJC also selected Jew or False, a satirical news show that uses comedy to attack antisemitism and promote Jewish pride; and the New Zionist Congress, a group that seeks to promote Zionism and oppose antisemitism in youth movements and spaces.

“Bold new ideas are critical to combat the growing threats to Jews in the US,” Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, the director of AJC’s Alexander Young Leadership Department, said in a statement. “The creative thinking of Jewish innovators will help the rising generation of American Jews lead us in fighting hate.”