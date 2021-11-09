Tuesday, November 9th | 5 Kislev 5782

November 9, 2021 11:11 am
Report: Israel to Lobby US on Blacklisted Spyware Firms

avatar by i24 News

Israeli cyber firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at “ISDEF 2019”, an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Keren Manor

i24 News – Israel is reportedly looking to pressure the United States into removing two Israeli companies, NSO Group and Candiru, from a government blacklist, US media reported Monday.

The two companies were sanctioned by the US Commerce Department last week for engaging in activities “contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States,” according to the New York Times.

NSO Group was blacklisted alongside Tel Aviv-based spyware firm Candiru “based on evidence that these entities developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target” notable figures, a department press release explained.

However, two unnamed senior Israeli officials say that the firms are critical to Israel’s foreign policy, and argue the country will seek their removal from the blacklist, the Times reported.

Israel will allegedly attempt to convince US President Joe Biden’s administration that the activities of NSO Group and Candiru are relevant to the security interests of both Israel and the US, the report explained.

NSO Group contests that the company’s software was developed only to aid countries in their fight against terrorism and other criminal threats.

The firm’s licensing is overseen by Israel’s Defense Ministry, and as a result, the two unnamed officials allege that US accusations towards NSO Group are tantamount to claims against Israel itself, according to the Times.

