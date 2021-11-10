Wednesday, November 10th | 6 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

BDS Supporters Harass Miss South Africa on Competing in Israel-Hosted Pageant

Kristallnacht Remembrance to Feature Digital Images of ‘Restored’ Synagogues

Fatah Deputy Chairman: ‘We Are Proud of All’ Terrorist Murderers

Do Palestinians Really Just Want ‘East Jerusalem’?

Latest Iranian Cyber-Attack Shows the Growing Threat to Israel

UAE Foreign Minister Meets Assad, in Most Senior Emirati Visit to Syria Since War Began

Israel’s Erdan, 25 Africa Counterparts Talk ‘Strategic Alliance’ Amid African Union Debate

Dozens of Organizations Call on Virginia Tech to Reject Grad Student Endorsement of Israel Boycott

Colombia Opens Trade and Innovation Office in Jerusalem to Boost High-Tech Entrepreneurship

Inadequate Collection of Hate Crimes Data in EU Member States Hampering Fight Against Antisemitism, Says Agency in New Report

November 10, 2021 9:46 am
0

BDS Supporters Harass Miss South Africa on Competing in Israel-Hosted Pageant

avatar by JNS.org

The southern Israeli resort city of Eilat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The beauty queen who will represent South Africa in the 2021 “Miss Universe” pageant set to take place in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat is facing online harassment by supporters of the BDS movement against Israel.

Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa in late October. On Nov. 2, she tweeted about taking on the new role, saying she is “looking forward” to the event—“There is a stirring in my soul; a restless, a wild anticipation. I am staring out into the horizon as far as I can.”

The Twitter post has since been bombarded with comments from BDS supporters who wrote “#NotMyMissSouthAfrica, “#freepalestine” and “#boycottisrael.” Many also posted the emoji of the Palestinian flag and called for a boycott of the entire Miss Universe pageant because it is set to take place in Israel.

“Shame on you Miss SA for supporting an apartheid state,” one Twitter user wrote to Mswane. Another told her: “You are not deserving of the crown, and you don’t represent South Africa.”

Related coverage

November 8, 2021 4:27 pm
0

London Theater Apologizes, Changes ‘Jewish’ Name of Billionaire Character After Accusations of Stereotyping

The popular Royal Court Theatre in London apologized twice after it was accused of Jewish stereotyping and perpetuating antisemitism through...

The Miss South Africa Organization responded to the online hatred, saying it is “not getting involved in a political war of words and looks forward to watching Miss SA make the country proud on an international stage.”

Mswane has not succumbed to the pressure she’s been receiving online.

On Friday, the Johannesburg-based Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), which has launched a campaign to boycott the “Miss Universe” competition, acknowledged on Instagram that “after weeks” of trying to get in touch with Mswane, “with an intention of educating her with regards to the plight of the Palestinian people,” she had blocked two PSA social media accounts.

The 2021 “Miss Universe” beauty pageant is scheduled to take place on Dec. 12.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.