Wednesday, November 10th | 6 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fatah Deputy Chairman: ‘We Are Proud of All’ Terrorist Murderers

Do Palestinians Really Just Want ‘East Jerusalem’?

Latest Iranian Cyber-Attack Shows the Growing Threat to Israel

UAE Foreign Minister Meets Assad, in Most Senior Emirati Visit to Syria Since War Began

Israel’s Erdan, 25 Africa Counterparts Talk ‘Strategic Alliance’ Amid African Union Debate

Dozens of Organizations Call on Virginia Tech to Reject Grad Student Endorsement of Israel Boycott

Colombia Opens Trade and Innovation Office in Jerusalem to Boost High-Tech Entrepreneurship

Inadequate Collection of Hate Crimes Data in EU Member States Hampering Fight Against Antisemitism, Says Agency in New Report

US Testing Israel’s Iron Dome Against Chinese Missiles

Barnard College Anti-Zionists Urge Cancellation of Talks With Author of IHRA Antisemitism Definition

November 10, 2021 9:25 am
0

Fatah Deputy Chairman: ‘We Are Proud of All’ Terrorist Murderers

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

Supporters celebrate Fatah’s 55th anniversary in Gaza City on January 1, 2020. Photo: Fatah. http://fatehorg.ps/?p=16727

While Palestinian Authority (PA) President and Fatah Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is keen to present himself as “moderate” and “peace-seeking” to the international community, the statements made by the person he appointed to be Fatah’s Deputy Chairman tell a different story.

Fatah’s no. 2, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, glorifies terrorists and murderers of Israelis, and promotes them as unequalled in “value.”

Al-Aloul praised all imprisoned Palestinian terrorists as “a large group of beloved people,” noting that Palestinians are “proud of them all.”

He made this statement while sitting next to the PA’s “terror mom” — Um Nasser Abu Hmeid — a Palestinian woman who’s been honored repeatedly by the PA for being the mother of five terrorist prisoners who are responsible for at least 10 murders and are all serving life sentences.

Accordingly, Al-Aloul praised her as “a giant of endurance”:

Later, Al-Aloul praised one of Um Hmeid’s imprisoned sons responsible for the murder of seven Israelis as “a national figure of stature,” stressing the unsurpassed “value” of the imprisoned terrorists.

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that the mother of the five terrorists is continuously honored by the PA as a role model for Palestinian society. PA Chairman Abbas has met with her and the PA has honored her several times. PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh and PA Minister of Women’s Affairs Amal Hamad have also paraded Um Hmeid as an icon for women.

As usual, Palestinian leaders are telling us what they really believe. But most people don’t want to listen.

Nan Jacques Zilberdik is a contributor to Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.