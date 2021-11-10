Wednesday, November 10th | 6 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Largest US Documentary Festival Features Six Films With Jewish, Israel Focus

Israel’s Officials Remove Outdoor COVID-19 Restrictions

Report: Rift Opens Between Syrian Dictator Assad and Head of Iran’s Terrorist Army in Syria

Kristallnacht: A Lesson in How Incitement and Propaganda Lead to Horrific Violence

Russia Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers Over Belarus as Migrant Crisis Escalates

Israeli Startup Lusha Achieves Unicorn Status With $205 Million Series B at $1.5 Billion Valuation

Palestinian Authority’s Abbas Urges Meeting With Ra’am Chief

Iranian-Supplied Arms Smuggled From Yemen Into Somalia, Study Says

Israel’s Top-Ranked Cycling Team Makes Its Long-Awaited Homecoming

Moroccan Airline to Start Tel Aviv-Casablanca Flights

November 10, 2021 2:23 pm
0

Israel’s Officials Remove Outdoor COVID-19 Restrictions

avatar by i24 News

People sit at an outdoor cafe near the Carmel Market as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease in Tel Aviv, Israel October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced on Tuesday that all outdoor assembly capacity restrictions will be lifted, as well as mandatory presentation of the Green Pass — Israel’s COVID health pass — outdoors.

This decision was taken following expert recommendations from Israel’s Health Ministry, and is accompanied by the end of the obligation to wear a mask in gatherings of more than 100 people outdoors.

However, mask wearing will remain mandatory in closed places, which can now accommodate up to 600 people with the presentation of a Green Pass, and up to 100 people without any obligation.

It will now be possible to organize cultural, sporting and religious events with up to 1000 participants in an open place, without a green passport.

Related coverage

November 10, 2021 10:52 am
0

Israeli Startup Lusha Achieves Unicorn Status With $205 Million Series B at $1.5 Billion Valuation

CTech - Israeli startup Lusha announced on Wednesday that it has raised $205 million in Series B funding at a...

While the news is a welcoming sign that Israel is beginning to return to normalcy, officials vowed to remain on alert.

Bennett said “we are continuing to act cautiously because outside, mostly on the European continent, there is a tsunami of coronavirus at the moment, at unprecedented levels.”

Once they receive final approval from the Knesset, these measures will take effect on Thursday.

Israel is beginning to recover following a successful vaccination rollout, and the country welcomed the return of vaccinated tourists on November 1.

The country’s health ministry recorded 474 new cases of COVID, with the current positivity rate standing at .6 percent.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.