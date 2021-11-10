Wednesday, November 10th | 6 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Kristallnacht: A Lesson in How Incitement and Propaganda Lead to Horrific Violence

Russia Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers Over Belarus as Migrant Crisis Escalates

Israeli Startup Lusha Achieves Unicorn Status With $205 Million Series B at $1.5 Billion Valuation

Palestinian Authority’s Abbas Urges Meeting With Ra’am Chief

Iranian-Supplied Arms Smuggled From Yemen Into Somalia, Study Says

Israel’s Top-Ranked Cycling Team Makes Its Long-Awaited Homecoming

Moroccan Airline to Start Tel Aviv-Casablanca Flights

In Northern Israel, Gantz and US Lawmakers Discuss Region’s ‘Most Pressing Challenges’

Ra’am Party Leader Mansour Abbas Meets in Amman With Jordan’s King Abdullah

BDS Supporters Harass Miss South Africa on Competing in Israel-Hosted Pageant

November 10, 2021 12:24 pm
0

Kristallnacht: A Lesson in How Incitement and Propaganda Lead to Horrific Violence

avatar by Emanuel Miller

Opinion

A Jewish-owned business in Vienna in the wake of the Kristallnacht pogrom of Nov. 9 and 10, 1938. Image: Screenshot.

On November 9-10, 1938, the Nazis began destroying thousands of Jewish properties and homes throughout Germany. The onslaught became known as Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass.”

After years of fomenting anti-Jewish hate and enacting race laws forbidding Jews from all aspects of civil life — and after multiple boycotts of Jewish businesses — the course of history was changed forever, as Jews were physically attacked en masse.

For years, Nazi propaganda targeted German Jews, framing them as disloyal, inhuman, and responsible for economic disasters such as the 1920s hyperinflation and the Great Depression, as well as all the wars and ills of the world.

In November 1938, that turned to violence and murder. The Holocaust followed.

Words have meaning, and have a very real effect on the world.

It is our duty to remember, and to stand up to hate speech, propaganda, and lies.

Emanuel Miller is a writer-researcher for HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.