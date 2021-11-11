Australian Government Minister Moves to Ban Islamist Group That Shouted ‘Give Us the Necks of the Jews’ at Rally

An Australian government official has moved to ban an antisemitic Islamist hate group that held a rally where murderous and genocidal hate speech was directed against Jews and Israel, the Australian Jewish News reported Thursday.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) watchdog translated speeches and chants that were caught on video at the rally, which was held in May by the organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.

In the video, the crowd chants “destroy the Jews!” and one speaker rants “Oh Allah, give us the necks of the Jews!”

Another speaker leads a chant of “the army of Muhammad will return!” — a reference to the prophet Muhammad’s ethnic cleansing of the Arabian Jews in the seventh century.

The genocidal slogan “you will see the end of this evil, illegal occupier in Palestine” is also shouted.

NSW police are investigating the group and the event in question, which they believe may have violated laws against incitement.

The Australian Jewish News reported that the New South Wales Multiculturalism Minister Natalie Ward has entered talks with her federal counterpart Alex Hawke in regard to a possible ban on Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Shadow Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Walt Secord initiated the process when he wrote to Ward, Attorney-General Mark Speakman, and Police Minister David Elliott last month and said “immediate action” was needed against the hate group.

Ward replied, “Racial vilification and public threats of violence have no place in a peaceful and harmonious NSW. I have spoken to my federal counterpart and asked him to investigate banning this organization from Australia.” The next step will be a discussion with Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews.

Upon being asked by Secor about the subject, the Minister for Counter-terrorism Anthony Roberts said, “Symbols of hatred and antisemitism are unacceptable anywhere in our community.”

MP Gabrielle Upton reacted to the video by presenting a Notice of Motion to the parliament that “strongly condemns any display of antisemitism in NSW including recent reports of an antisemitism video posted by the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization.”

See MEMRI’s complete video of the rally below: