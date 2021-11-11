Thursday, November 11th | 7 Kislev 5782

November 11, 2021 4:14 pm
Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, Iran October 19, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/Files

i24 News – The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace forces said Thursday that Israel was “doomed to disappear,” and that any action by Jerusalem against the Islamic Republic would hasten that disappearance.

Israeli security chiefs have recently stepped up their rhetoric against Iran, with Israel’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi warning on Tuesday that the army was stepping up preparations for a possible attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

On the same day, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel would carry out operations “never seen in the past” if a regional war were to break out.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, Amir Ali Hajizadeh mocked Israel for being “the only regime in the world arguing over how to survive,” according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“The (Zionist) regime that argues about its existence is doomed to extinction and cannot talk about the destruction of other countries,” Hajizadeh added.

In response to the recent remarks by Israeli officials, he said that Israel “may be able to start a battle, but it is the Islamic Republic that will end it by putting an end to the Zionist regime. If the latter gives an excuse to the Islamic Republic, it will only accelerate its end.”

In January, Kochavi announced that he ordered the military to begin developing new attack plans for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and last month the government reportedly allocated billions of shekels to make the plans viable.

