Thursday, November 11th | 7 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, US, UAE, Bahrain Hold First Joint Naval Drill to ‘Guard the Sea’ Against Iranian Terror

NY’s Democratic Governor Blasts Anti-Israel Party Members

Britain Presses Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Over Detained Dual Nationals

Social Media Platforms Failing to Remove Flagged Antisemitic Content, Say ‘Shocked’ Group of European Parliament Members

Palestinian Authority Alleges Israeli Malware Spied on Officials

University of Glasgow Journal Revises Apology for Promoting ‘Unfounded Antisemitic Theory’ After Petition

Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

Jiu-Jitsu Competitor Crouches Down During Israel’s ‘Hatikvah’ Anthem After Losing to Israeli Opponent

Israeli Couple Arrested for Taking Photos of Erdogan’s Istanbul ‘Palace’: Report

Israel’s Bennett Holes Up in Nuclear Bunker for COVID-19 ‘Wargame’

November 11, 2021 4:27 pm
0

Palestinian Authority Alleges Israeli Malware Spied on Officials

avatar by i24 News

An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – The Palestinian Foreign Ministry alleged on Thursday it found evidence of NSO Group malware on the phones of three top officials, and said Israel was using the Pegasus exploit to spy on them.

Ahmed al-Deek, the assistant Palestinian foreign minister for political affairs, said “we are 100 percent sure that these three phones were hacked,” according to the Associated Press.

Traces of the exploit were initially discovered after a “professional Palestinian institution” examined the phones, Deek detailed.

It is currently unknown if the foreign ministry’s findings were verified by external analysts, AP reported.

Related coverage

November 11, 2021 4:14 pm
0

Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

i24 News - The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's aerospace forces said Thursday that Israel was "doomed to disappear," and...

Earlier this week, Citizen Lab, Amnesty International, and Front Line Defenders reported that the Pegasus exploit was also present on the phones of six Palestinian activists.

Pegasus, spyware originally developed by Israel-based tech firm NSO Group, is a zero-click exploit that requires no input from the user to infect and surveil devices.

The company came under fire after its surveillance software was reportedly found on the devices of dozens of activists, journalists, and politicians, including heads of state, from around the world.

NSO Group was sanctioned, along with another spyware company called Candiru, by the United States Commerce Department on Nov. 3.

The department said it blacklisted the two firms for supplying foreign governments with surveillance technology which was used to “maliciously target” certain figures, according to an official press release.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.