Palestinian Authority: Ready to Discuss Salaries for Security Prisoners

i24 News – Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Ramallah is ready to discuss the law regulating the payment of salaries to security prisoners held by Israel, Kan reported Thursday.

The law provides payments to Palestinians convicted of violent attacks and to the families of Palestinian “martyrs” killed by Israeli security forces — something that Israel says incites violence.

“If anyone has reservations about this or that section of the law, we can discuss it,” Shtayyeh told foreign reporters, referring to the US demand to change the current law.

The Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, has for many years paid allowances to the families of Palestinians detained by Israel in accordance with the length of the sentence imposed upon them.

These prisoners are often regarded by many Palestinians as heroes or martyrs.

According to figures from the Israeli security services, the Palestinian Authority in 2018 paid $138 million to imprisoned Palestinians, their families, and former detainees.

Israel views the practice as incitement to the Palestinian population to carry out attacks, since if an individual is imprisoned while conducting a violent attack, the financing of their family will be assured.

Israeli officials call the practice “pay to slay,” saying it incites terrorism by increasing payments based on punishment, which means those Israel convicted of more serious crimes get more money from the PA.