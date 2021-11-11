Thursday, November 11th | 7 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Authority: Ready to Discuss Salaries for Security Prisoners

Honoring the Common Bond of Military Service

Do Palestinians Really Just Want ‘East Jerusalem’?

Palestinian Authority, Hamas Pressured Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik Residents to Reject Israeli Supreme Court Compromise

Israel Approves COVID-19 Vaccination for 5-11-Year-Olds

Israel Holds National Drill to Prepare for Lethal ‘Omega’ COVID-19 Variant

Muslim Unity and Moderate Islam

US Rescue Forces Working With Israelis at Disaster Site in Surfside Visit Israel

Thousands of Israelis Live in Area A, But No One Condemns Them — Because They Aren’t Jewish

Gantz: Israel’s Military Superiority Not to be Imperiled by Enemy Forces

November 11, 2021 11:02 am
0

Palestinian Authority: Ready to Discuss Salaries for Security Prisoners

avatar by i24 News

Israeli security personnel stand together outside the walls of Gilboa prison after six Palestinian militants broke out of it in north Israel September 6, 2021. REUTERS/ Gil Eliyahu

i24 News – Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Ramallah is ready to discuss the law regulating the payment of salaries to security prisoners held by Israel, Kan reported Thursday.

The law provides payments to Palestinians convicted of violent attacks and to the families of Palestinian “martyrs” killed by Israeli security forces — something that Israel says incites violence.

“If anyone has reservations about this or that section of the law, we can discuss it,” Shtayyeh told foreign reporters, referring to the US demand to change the current law.

The Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, has for many years paid allowances to the families of Palestinians detained by Israel in accordance with the length of the sentence imposed upon them.

These prisoners are often regarded by many Palestinians as heroes or martyrs.

According to figures from the Israeli security services, the Palestinian Authority in 2018 paid $138 million to imprisoned Palestinians, their families, and former detainees.

Israel views the practice as incitement to the Palestinian population to carry out attacks, since if an individual is imprisoned while conducting a violent attack, the financing of their family will be assured.

Israeli officials call the practice “pay to slay,” saying it incites terrorism by increasing payments based on punishment, which means those Israel convicted of more serious crimes get more money from the PA.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.