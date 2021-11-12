Friday, November 12th | 8 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Cyber Unit Action Removes Black Shadow Iran-Affiliated Hacking Website

Israeli, Two Palestinians Injured in Violent Clashes in Southern Mount Hebron Area

Israeli Appeals Court Upholds Ruling to Return Kidnapped Boy to Italy

Israel, US, UAE, Bahrain Hold First Joint Naval Drill to ‘Guard the Sea’ Against Iranian Terror

NY’s Democratic Governor Blasts Anti-Israel Party Members

Britain Presses Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Over Detained Dual Nationals

Social Media Platforms Failing to Remove Flagged Antisemitic Content, Say ‘Shocked’ Group of European Parliament Members

Palestinian Authority Alleges Israeli Malware Spied on Officials

University of Glasgow Journal Revises Apology for Promoting ‘Unfounded Antisemitic Theory’ After Petition

Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

November 12, 2021 10:25 am
0

Israeli Cyber Unit Action Removes Black Shadow Iran-Affiliated Hacking Website

avatar by JNS.org

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

JNS.org – The Israeli Cyber Unit, part of the State Prosecution Office, led the removal of a website belonging to the Black Shadow Iranian-affiliated hacking website after it targeted a number of Israeli websites, Walla reported on Thursday.

“The removal of the site means a significant reduction to expose personal materials publicized by Black Shadow, a hacking group affiliated with Iran that has operated against Israeli sites in the past two years,” said the report.

One of the recent targets of Black Shadow was the LGBTQ dating site Atraf, which has been subject to a ransom demand, with attackers leaking names of users from the application. In the past, the group also attacked the Israeli insurance company Shirbit.

The site that was removed from the Internet offered leaked databases stolen from Atraf, according to the report, as well as other databases that were taken from the CyberServe company, which built Atraf’s website.

The State Prosecution’s Office said it sent legal messages to companies whose servers hosted the site, leading to its removal.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.