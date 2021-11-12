Friday, November 12th | 8 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli, Two Palestinians Injured in Violent Clashes in Southern Mount Hebron Area

Israeli Appeals Court Upholds Ruling to Return Kidnapped Boy to Italy

Israel, US, UAE, Bahrain Hold First Joint Naval Drill to ‘Guard the Sea’ Against Iranian Terror

NY’s Democratic Governor Blasts Anti-Israel Party Members

Britain Presses Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Over Detained Dual Nationals

Social Media Platforms Failing to Remove Flagged Antisemitic Content, Say ‘Shocked’ Group of European Parliament Members

Palestinian Authority Alleges Israeli Malware Spied on Officials

University of Glasgow Journal Revises Apology for Promoting ‘Unfounded Antisemitic Theory’ After Petition

Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

Jiu-Jitsu Competitor Crouches Down During Israel’s ‘Hatikvah’ Anthem After Losing to Israeli Opponent

November 12, 2021 10:18 am
0

Israeli, Two Palestinians Injured in Violent Clashes in Southern Mount Hebron Area

avatar by JNS.org

Har Hevron Regional Council. Photo: Ariel Palmon via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – An Israeli and two Palestinians were injured in violent clashes that erupted in the southern Mount Hebron region in Judea, a report by Israel’s Kan news stated on Wednesday night.

The Israeli civilian was hurt by rocks thrown by Palestinians and was evacuated himself for medical treatment, while a Palestinian suffered leg wounds from rocks thrown by Jews, according to the report. A second Palestinian also sustained injuries, though the cause was unclear, it added.

Kan said Israeli security forces were also examining reports of shots fired by Israeli civilians during the incident and were looking into reports of an arson attack on a Palestinian home, as well as the shattering of Palestinian-owned car windows.

The report cited an Israeli security source as saying that Palestinians and Jews hurled rocks at one another during the clash, and that earlier, on Wednesday morning, local Jewish civilians set up a tent opposite a Palestinian building. Security forces disbanded the tent on the same day.

The Har Hevron Regional Council released a statement, saying that “a Jewish shepherd went out to pasture in the morning, in the Mitzpe Yair area. While staying in the area, the shepherd set up a tent for shade. Unfortunately, at that exact location is an illegal Palestinian structure. The tent was destroyed while the Palestinian structure was not. In the evening, tens of Palestinians arrived, armed with stones, firebombs and burning tires.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.