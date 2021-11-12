Israel’s New Defensive Electronic Warfare System Unveiled

Friday, November 12th | 8 Kislev 5782

November 12, 2021 2:55 pm
avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

An IDF soldier stands next to an Iron Dome aerial defense battery, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, July 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

i24 News – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled on Thursday a family of new electronic warfare (EW) systems called Scorpius, which reportedly will revolutionize electronic warfare.

According to IAI, Scorpius has the capability of combating a range of threats, including UAVs, ships, missiles, and radar systems, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The latest Israeli EW system scans an entire surrounding area for targets before deploying focused beams that interfere with threats across the electromagnetic spectrum.

In doing so, electromagnetic networks — radar, electronic sensors, navigation, and data communications — are effectively disrupted.

With unprecedented receiver sensitivity and transmission power, it can detect and deal with multiple and various threats simultaneously from much further distances than before.

Gideon Fustick, Marketing Vice President of the EW Group at IAI, said that the system intends to convey “the sense of an innocuous thing that actually has a very powerful sting.”

“We call it ‘soft protection.’ It’s an offensive weapon that doesn’t send out missiles,” Fustick added, Forbes reported.

“It’s not a hard-kill system, and yet, it is very effective in engaging and disabling enemy systems.”

The EW Scorpius family includes a mobile ground-based system, a naval system, a self-protection pod and electromagnetic jammer for aerial warfare, and a system that provides electromagnetic training for pilots, The Post reported.

General Manager of IAI’s Intelligence Division Adi Dulberg said that warfare today “depends on the electromagnetic domain for sensing, communications, and navigation.”

“The new technology, developed by IAI’s talented engineers, tips the scale of electronic warfare, providing world-first breakthrough capabilities for electronic defense and disrupting enemy systems,” he added.

