Saturday, November 13th | 9 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ethiopian Jewry: Urgency of Return Questioned

Europe Becomes COVID-19’s Epicenter Again, Some Countries Look at Fresh Curbs

Israel Plans to Bypass Some of its Arab Towns in War Maneuvers

NY State Police Investigate After Man Tells Town Planning Meeting of Desire to Run Over Jewish Residents of Rockland County With His Car

Life on ‘Mars’: Turning Israel’s Negev Desert Into a Slice of the Red Planet

Israel’s New Defensive Electronic Warfare System Unveiled

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Susie Essman on Jewish Comics: ‘It’s the Shtetl Jews’

Cries of ‘Death to the Jews!’ Ring Out at Angry Demonstration in Poland as Far-Right Agitators Burn ‘Symbol of Tolerance’

18-Year-Old University Student Arrested in Austin Synagogue Arson

Shadow War: Media Tune Out Alleged Iranian Terror Plot Against Israelis in Cyprus

November 13, 2021 11:42 am
0

Ethiopian Jewry: Urgency of Return Questioned

avatar by i24 News

Ethiopian immigrants to Israel, part of “Operation Tzur Israel” (“Rock of Israel”), after exiting the plane at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Dec. 3, 2020. Photo: Olivier Fitoussi/The Jewish Agency for Israel.

i24 News – As a civil war prolongs in Ethiopia, some 8,000 Ethiopians of Jewish descent are waiting to be brought to Israel, by a government’s decision dating back to 2015, to be reunited with their families.

A storm of feeling rages on in the hearts of Ethiopian Jews in Israeli communities, as the fate of their brethren wavers on the Israeli parliament’s coalition.

Engadaye Alamnekh, an Ethiopian Jew living in Israel, described how she collects empty cans to support her children and grandchildren who are still in the East African country.

“I’ve been waiting for 15 years for them to be brought here,” she told i24NEWS.

Related coverage

November 12, 2021 5:03 pm
0

Europe Becomes COVID-19’s Epicenter Again, Some Countries Look at Fresh Curbs

Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up...

Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Head of Institute for Aliyah Policy & Strategy at Nefesh B’Nefesh – an organization that facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel – claimed that Israel has a responsibility to “bring this story to a close.”

“There are lists of people who have been waiting… some of them for as long as 20 years to be reunited with their families.”

Israel’s failure has “taken a tremendous toll on families, children, parents…” Cotler-Wunsh, former chair of the Caucus for Ethiopians in Israel, added.

Since the Covid pandemic erupted in early 2020, Israel has dealt with an uptick in Aliyah cases, mostly from countries like France and Argentina.

However, Ethiopian Jews are still trying to integrate into Israel, as they seek to escape from their war-torn country.

“Part of the paradigm shift has to understand that… what we strive for is diversity and the dignity of difference, and acknowledging the importance of having diverse voices and experiences,” Cotler-Wunsh told i24NEWS.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.