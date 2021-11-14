Sunday, November 14th | 11 Kislev 5782

November 14, 2021 7:44 pm
Israeli Movie Star Gal Gadot’s New Film Smashes Netflix’s Opening Day Viewing Record

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The stars of the Netflix film Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Twitter.

Gal Gadot’s new film Red Notice has smashed Netflix’s opening day viewing record, prompting celebration from the Israeli actress and her co-stars.

Gadot features in the Netflix-produced film along with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. It is a comedy thriller about an FBI agent (Johnson) whose search for one of the world’s greatest art thieves (Gadot) leads to him becoming entangled with another crook (Reynolds).

With an estimated budget of $200 million, the film is believed to be the most expensive ever produced by Netflix.

“This is amazing!!!!” Gadot wrote as she shared the news on Instagram. “What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNotice team.”

Reynolds also celebrated on Twitter, writing, “WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team!”

