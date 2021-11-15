Algeria Confronts Europe and the West Over Gas and the Western Sahara

JNS.org – Since the removal of Algeria’s president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019, there has been a notable radicalization of Algerian foreign and security policy, expressed in its approach to its Middle Eastern neighbors, France and the rest of Europe.

The most dramatic development in this area was Algeria’s decision on Oct. 31 to halt all gas exports to Spain and Portugal through the Maghreb-Europe pipeline that crosses Morocco (see yellow pipeline on the map below). Two months earlier, Algeria cut diplomatic relations with Morocco.

The Algerians took this step just as Russia reduced its natural gas exports to Europe, leading to soaring gas prices at the beginning of winter. Russia is a huge source of global natural gas, but Algeria is the fifth-largest natural-gas producer in the world. It is instructive to note that Algeria was cutting gas supplies at a time when it intended to increase its share of Europe’s gas market to over 30 percent, according to Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab. In essence, the Algerian government was not reducing the share of its gas sector in its overall energy production; it was singling out Morocco and escalating tensions in North Africa as a result.

Algerian escalation

The present escalation in tensions between the two Maghreb rivals can be traced to 2018 and new Algerian support for insurgents in the Western Sahara that threatened the Moroccan armed forces. It was then that Morocco revealed that Algeria had been assisting the guerrilla forces of the Polisario Front in the Western Sahara region, fighting the Moroccan army and allowing the Islamic Republic of Iran to use its embassy in Algiers as a conduit for arms, funding and training for the Polisario forces.

Iran employed Hezbollah for this training mission because its operatives spoke Arabic, while its own special forces were more fluent in Farsi, which the Polisario did not understand. At the time, after Morocco warned Iran that it knew what Tehran was doing in Algeria, Rabat cut off diplomatic relations with the Iranian government.

The Algerians appeared to be reciprocating by suddenly charging that Israel and a “North African country” were assisting a Berber-speaking movement in northern Algeria, known as Kabylia, which calls for self-determination of its population—effectively breaking it off from the Algerian state.

Finally, Algeria closed its airspace to French fighter jets heading to the civil war in Mali, where both Russia and Turkey have been engaged with armed forces. In the war in Mali, jihadist forces were aligned with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in the north and with Islamic State (ISIS) in the south. Keeping allied airpower out of Algerian airspace effectively strengthened jihadist groups in the Sahel (the region south of the Sahara Desert), undermining Western interests.

Algeria’s harder line in regional matters also expressed itself in the diplomatic arena. The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2602 in October 2021, which called for the resumption of consultations between Algeria, Morocco and the Polisario to advance “a mutually acceptable political solution” in the Western Sahara that would be based on a compromise.

Algeria utterly rejected the resolution and was acting in complete defiance of the Security Council. It was noteworthy that the United Nations was not demanding that the parties adopt a particular solution by prejudging the outcome of future negotiations. But even the suggestion that there be a negotiated solution was unacceptable for Algeria’s radicalized foreign policy.

Precedents

Looking at Algerian history, this recent behavior should not come as a surprise. Algeria achieved independence in 1962. Within a year, Cuba, under Fidel Castro, deployed Cuban troops in response to a request for assistance from Algeria’s president, Mohamed Ahmad Ben Bella. In the words of a declassified CIA report from June 1965, Cuba dispatched its “most fiery advocate of national revolutionary movements,” namely Che Guevara, to Algeria and half a dozen African states. The elites of both states shared a common ideological worldview by the height of the Cold War.1