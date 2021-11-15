Monday, November 15th | 11 Kislev 5782

November 15, 2021 10:09 am
Israeli PM Will Not Meet With US Envoy on Iran

i24 News

US diplomat Rob Malley. Photo: International Peace Institute.

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not meet with the US’s Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, because of efforts to revive the nuclear talks between Iran and world powers.

“Bennett isn’t boycotting Malley. He believes that returning to the [negotiating] table isn’t the right thing to do,” a source close to the prime minister said, according to Haaretz.

Malley is also not senior enough to be meeting with a prime minister or president, an Israeli official said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet with Malley, as well as Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Malley is set to visit Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, with the intended focus on coordination with regional powers ahead of an upcoming crucial discussion on Iran’s nuclear program.

Talks are set to resume on November 29.

Bennett is expected to meet with the US ambassador to the UN, Linda TThomas-Greefield, who has also expressed support for renewing the nuclear agreement.

“We believe that a mutual return to JCPOA compliance would restore the nonproliferation achievements of the deal,” Thomas-Greenfield said over the weekend, Haaretz reported. She will be accompanied by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan.

