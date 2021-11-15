Report: Hezbollah Targeted Israeli Ex-Intel Official in Colombia

i24 News – Members of the terrorist group Hezbollah monitored and targeted several notable officials in Colombia, including a former Israeli intelligence officer, the country’s media reported on Sunday.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo explained on Sunday that an ex-intelligence operative, who was previously on a team of Israeli diplomats in Colombia, recognized he was being spied on by Hezbollah members in the country.

He received notice from the Mossad and other foreign operatives that the terrorist group was monitoring his daily activities.

Colombia’s authorities asserted certain indicators signaled to investigators that the former officer was being targeted by Hezbollah for assassination, according to the Jerusalem Post.

While the report does not specify when the incident occurred, it details Colombia’s Defense Minister Diego Molano revealed on Sunday that two members of the militant Islamist faction were arrested in the country two months ago, according to Haaretz.

The pair were taken into police custody and were later deported from the country for conspiracy to commit a “criminal act,” Molano told El Tiempo.

Hezbollah’s presence within Colombia’s borders is of serious concern to Bogota’s leadership, and the government is taking action to remove the faction’s influence.

“For us, Hezbollah is a terrorist group,” Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said during an interview with i24 News on Wednesday. “Where we see Hezbollah activities in our territory we act fast and strong, and in fact, we have captured members who are allegedly working for Hezbollah, seeking targets for terrorist acts in our country.”