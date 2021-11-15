Monday, November 15th | 11 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Elbit Awarded $106 Million Contract to Supply Automatic Gun Systems to Asia-Pacific Country

US Iran Envoy in Israel Ahead of Upcoming Nuclear Talks

Israeli PM Will Not Meet With US Envoy on Iran

Knesset Committee Backs Bill to Impose Term Limits on the Premiership

Israeli Cabinet Approves $160 Million Plan to Strengthen Negev Communities

Report: Hezbollah Targeted Israeli Ex-Intel Official in Colombia

Month-Long Series of Events Celebrates 500 Years of Jewish Presence in Mexico

Shin Bet Chief Visits Cairo to Discuss Regional Security Matters

Holocaust Association Sends Educational Books to Prisons in Arizona

Iran Says IAEA’s Grossi to Visit Tehran ‘Probably Soon’

November 15, 2021 10:04 am
0

Report: Hezbollah Targeted Israeli Ex-Intel Official in Colombia

avatar by i24 News

A supporter of Lebanon’s Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

i24 News – Members of the terrorist group Hezbollah monitored and targeted several notable officials in Colombia, including a former Israeli intelligence officer, the country’s media reported on Sunday.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo explained on Sunday that an ex-intelligence operative, who was previously on a team of Israeli diplomats in Colombia, recognized he was being spied on by Hezbollah members in the country.

He received notice from the Mossad and other foreign operatives that the terrorist group was monitoring his daily activities.

Colombia’s authorities asserted certain indicators signaled to investigators that the former officer was being targeted by Hezbollah for assassination, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Related coverage

November 15, 2021 10:14 am
0

US Iran Envoy in Israel Ahead of Upcoming Nuclear Talks

JNS.org - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was expected to meet with the Biden administration’s special envoy to Iran, Robert...

While the report does not specify when the incident occurred, it details Colombia’s Defense Minister Diego Molano revealed on Sunday that two members of the militant Islamist faction were arrested in the country two months ago, according to Haaretz.

The pair were taken into police custody and were later deported from the country for conspiracy to commit a “criminal act,” Molano told El Tiempo.

Hezbollah’s presence within Colombia’s borders is of serious concern to Bogota’s leadership, and the government is taking action to remove the faction’s influence.

“For us, Hezbollah is a terrorist group,” Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said during an interview with i24 News on Wednesday. “Where we see Hezbollah activities in our territory we act fast and strong, and in fact, we have captured members who are allegedly working for Hezbollah, seeking targets for terrorist acts in our country.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.