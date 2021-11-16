Tuesday, November 16th | 12 Kislev 5782

November 16, 2021 9:58 am
IAF Commander Visits UAE for First Time, Stops at Dubai Airshow

avatar by JNS.org

United Arab Emirates Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Al Alawi and Israel by IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin. Photo: IDF Spokesperson

JNS.org – The commander of the Israeli Air Force visited the United Arab Emirates for the first time last week, the IAF announced on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin attended the Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference (DIAC), which attracted air force commanders from around the world and throughout the Middle East. As part of the conference, Norkin also attended the Dubai Airshow.

“This is the first visit by the commander of the Israeli Air Force to the United Arab Emirates. Maj. Gen. Norkin’s visit to the UAE and his participation in the DIAC demonstrates the developing cooperation between the two air forces at the national and strategic levels following the Abraham Accords,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

“The historic visit follows the arrival of the commander of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, to the Blue Flag international exercise, which concluded about two weeks ago,” it added.

The IDF also said, “this visit serves as an example of the continued development and strengthening between the Israeli and international air forces at the national and strategic level, as well as an example of the growing cooperation between air forces throughout the Middle East.”

