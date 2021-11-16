NYPD Investigating Threat at Kosher Bagel Store: ‘Remove Those Israeli Flags or I’ll Burn the Building Down’

The NYPD is investigating an apparently antisemitic incident of aggravated harassment at a kosher bagel store in New York, over Israeli flags hung outside the establishment.

The incident took place at Bagels & Co. at 188-02 Union Turnpike in Queens, police said.

A young man approached an employee and customers and said, “Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down or I’ll burn the building down.”

Caught on security cameras, the suspect can be seen wearing large gray headphones, a light-colored long-sleeved hoodie and a backpack. The unidentified male was recording the episode on his cellphone throughout.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is currently investigating. The public is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or send information via the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Watch surveillance video of the incident below:

