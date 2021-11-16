Production Begins for ‘Fauda’ Season 4 With Filming in Israel, Europe and New Cast Members

Production has begun in Israel for the fourth season of the Israeli hit series “Fauda,” with additional filming set to take place in Europe next year, the Tel Aviv-based yes Studios announced on Tuesday.

The 10-episode season will be filmed throughout Israel and in Ukraine. The plot will pick up after the events of the third season, which included the death of a member of the Israeli undercover anti-terror unit.

“The latest installment will introduce new threats,” yes Studios said. The production company added that the show’s lead character Doron, played by series co-creator Lior Raz, and his team will face “simultaneous unrest on two fronts — by Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.”

In addition to Raz, other cast members returning for season four include Itzik Cohen, Rona-Lee Shimon, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Yaacov Zada Daniel and Meirav Shirom. Four new actors will join the cast: Inbar Lavi (“Lucifer,” “Imposters”), Mark Ivanir (“Away,” “Barry”) Amir Boutrous (“The Crown,” “Aladdin”) Lucy Ayoub and Loai Noufi (“Hashoter Hatov,” “Tyrant”).

The new season is scheduled to launch on Israel’s yes TV in mid-2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix.

“Fauda,” which means “chaos” in Arabic, began streaming on Netflix in 2016 after airing as a television series in Israel. It has since become an international hit, and the upcoming season four will make “Fauda” Israel’s longest running action series. The series was co-created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and is produced by Liat Benasuly and yes TV.

Noah Stollman returns as the series’ head writer, and directing all episodes will be “When Heroes Fly” and “Hostages” director Omri Givon.