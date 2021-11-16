Tuesday, November 16th | 12 Kislev 5782

November 16, 2021 10:23 am
0

Visitors to Sde Boker Will Soon Be Able to Walk in Ben-Gurion’s Footsteps

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

David Ben-Gurion declares Israel’s independence, at the Tel Aviv Museum, May 14, 1948. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – In honor of the anniversary of the passing of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council recently decided to build a new promenade in his memory along the path that the late leader would walk on his way from his cabin to the Midreshet Ben-Gurion (Sde Boker) school.

The Israeli Tourism Ministry and the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council have laid the cornerstone for the project under the auspices of the “Southern Product” tourism project, which the Tourism Ministry is promoting through the Dead Sea Preservation Government Company Ltd.

The Ben-Gurion Promenade is planned to extend the some 2.1 miles that Ben-Gurion would traverse daily. The path ends at his final resting place. The walkway is slated to include a number of design elements that point to Ben-Gurion’s personal, group and family activities. Each of the stops will include a shaded resting place, a water fountain and explanatory signs.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said, “I am happy about having the privilege to lay the cornerstone of this historic promenade, and thereby take another step toward making David Ben-Gurion’s dream of making the desert bloom into a reality.”

Ramat Hanegev Regional Council head Eran Doron said, “Apart from the physical steps, we are without a doubt asking to commemorate the path of his values.”

