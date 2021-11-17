Wednesday, November 17th | 13 Kislev 5782

November 17, 2021 1:01 pm
Another ‘Innocent’ Palestinian Victim

by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian children look on as Islamic Jihad militants stand guard following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Al Jazeera reports:

Israeli forces have shot dead a 26-year-old man in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tubas after a confrontation broke out during a raid early on Tuesday, Palestinian medics said.

The man was identified as Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh, from the village of Tammoun — about 5km (3 miles) south of Tubas city. A bullet fired by an Israeli soldier at the entrance to the city penetrated his shoulder, heart, and left lung, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Al Mayadeen helpfully adds:

Palestinian sources for Al Mayadeen have confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces were under no threat.

The IDF disputes that, according to this press report:

“During the operation, shots were fired at the soldiers and an explosive device was thrown at them from a moving car. The soldiers returned fire at the suspicious vehicle,” the military said.

So, innocent victim or terrorist?


Today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine mourned its righteous son, Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh (26 years), from the town of Tammun in the occupied West Bank. Responding to the call of duty to defend the land and the holy sites against the aggressions of the occupation.

The movement said in a press statement: “The waterfall of the pure blood of the Mujahideen of the Islamic Jihad movement is still flowing and running in the beloved plains of Palestine throughout the lost homeland.”

The movement added: “Our heroic mujahid left his town of Tammun to the city of Tubas, the martyrs, as soon as he received the news that the occupation forces had stormed the city in a massive campaign of arrests, in order to carry out his jihadi duty in advance of his duty to defend his people.”

The terrorist group admits that he went to Tubas to “carry out his jihadi duty.”

And Abu Ali Express found an earlier video of Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh throwing rocks at an IDF vehicle from a moving truck. Clearly, the deceased was far from an innocent victim or bystander.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

