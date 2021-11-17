Wednesday, November 17th | 13 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

ADL Exposes Dozens of Arabic Facebook Pages Dedicated to Antisemitic ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’

US Diplomat ‘Optimistic’ More Countries Will Join Abraham Accords, Which ‘Benefit Both Sides’

Israel’s Top Court Halts Return to Italy of 6-Year-Old Cable Crash Survivor

NJ Man Sentenced for Plot to Vandalize Black and Jewish Targets That Left Two Synagogues Defaced

US Says Iran-backed Hackers Launching Disruptive Cyberattacks on American Firms

New Survey Reveals Persistence of Antisemitic Beliefs Among German Population, Especially Far-Right Voters

New Senate Bill Calls for Annual Review of Palestinian Curriculum for ‘Racist Violence Against Jewish People’

Reigning Miss Universe Says Don’t Politicize the Pageant as Israel Boycott Efforts Continue Ahead of Eilat Competition

Two Police Officers Stabbed in Jerusalem’s Old City; Attacker Shot Dead

First Photo of Helen Mirren as Golda Meir Revealed as Filming Begins for Biopic on Israel’s Only Female Prime Minister

November 17, 2021 5:24 pm
0

US Diplomat ‘Optimistic’ More Countries Will Join Abraham Accords, Which ‘Benefit Both Sides’

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield giving a briefing. Photo: Reuters/Lev Radin/Sipa USA

i24 NewsUS Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is “optimistic” that more countries will normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords and is working on making it into a reality.

She made the comments in an interview with Ynet News while visiting the Jewish state this week.

“We are committed to working with Israel and other countries in the region to push forward new agreements with the Israeli government,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “We think the Abraham Accords provided a measure of security for the entire region. I think it provides benefits to both sides, and we would love to see other countries sign similar [agreements].”

When asked about timing, she added, “I can’t say soon, but I can say I’m optimistic. And I can tell you that I am working on that issue with the Israeli PR in New York, and we will continue to look for opportunities.”

Related coverage

November 17, 2021 4:27 pm
0

Israel’s Top Court Halts Return to Italy of 6-Year-Old Cable Crash Survivor

A six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped and taken to Israel by...

While the administration of US President Joe Biden is engaging with Saudi Arabia on establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, Thomas-Greenfield did not give an update on the progress of those efforts when pressed on the issue.

The Abraham Accords originally included the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with the later additions of Sudan and Morocco.

The White House is reportedly also working on adding Comoros, a Muslim-majority island country off the coast of eastern Africa, to the Abraham Accords.

Other Muslim-majority countries that have been mentioned as possibly joining the Abraham Accords include Tunisia, Oman, Qatar, and Malaysia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.