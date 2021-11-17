US Diplomat ‘Optimistic’ More Countries Will Join Abraham Accords, Which ‘Benefit Both Sides’

i24 News – US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is “optimistic” that more countries will normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords and is working on making it into a reality.

She made the comments in an interview with Ynet News while visiting the Jewish state this week.

“We are committed to working with Israel and other countries in the region to push forward new agreements with the Israeli government,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “We think the Abraham Accords provided a measure of security for the entire region. I think it provides benefits to both sides, and we would love to see other countries sign similar [agreements].”

When asked about timing, she added, “I can’t say soon, but I can say I’m optimistic. And I can tell you that I am working on that issue with the Israeli PR in New York, and we will continue to look for opportunities.”

Related coverage Israel’s Top Court Halts Return to Italy of 6-Year-Old Cable Crash Survivor A six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped and taken to Israel by...

While the administration of US President Joe Biden is engaging with Saudi Arabia on establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, Thomas-Greenfield did not give an update on the progress of those efforts when pressed on the issue.

The Abraham Accords originally included the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with the later additions of Sudan and Morocco.

The White House is reportedly also working on adding Comoros, a Muslim-majority island country off the coast of eastern Africa, to the Abraham Accords.

Other Muslim-majority countries that have been mentioned as possibly joining the Abraham Accords include Tunisia, Oman, Qatar, and Malaysia.