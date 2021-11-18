Al Jazeera Report Promotes Hamas Weapons Expo in Gaza Where Students Can Practice Attacking Israelis

The widely-watched Al Jazeera news channel in Qatar promoted an exhibition held in Gaza by Hamas that shows young people various terrorist weapons, as well as simulators that allow them to “practice” killing Israelis and “liberating” the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The report, also broadcast by the A24 News Agency YouTube channel and the Al-Resalah YouTube channel — and translated by Middle East Media Research Institute — detailed the “Generation of Jerusalem” exhibition held by Hamas and its student wing the Islamic Bloc.

The exhibition was held in honor of senior Hamas terrorist Ahmad Jaabari, who was killed by Israeli forces in 2012.

Sa’id Al-Luqta, the head of the Media Office of the Islamic Bloc in Gaza, told the reporter, “The exhibition will be visited by middle school and high school students, as well as university students.”

“The exhibition is open for ten days, so that as many students as possible can see the exhibition with their own eyes,” he proclaimed, and said that it was open in the mornings to accommodate school groups.

He also proudly pointed out that the exhibition includes “electronic shooting simulators” so that “students will shoot in that room and experience the atmosphere of resistance, and so that the message of this exhibition is instilled in their hearts.”

The head of the Islamic Bloc in western Gaza, Abd Al-Latif Zughra, showed the reporter a simulator, saying it was used by Hamas’ terrorist force the Al-Qassam Brigades and “is also meant for students.”

“This program simulates the storming and liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The students accomplish this with sniper attacks against the occupation soldiers, until they reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque and conquer it,” he said.

Zughra also showed off various weapons on exhibition, including grenades, sniper rifles, rockets, and drones.

Chillingly, the report also featured a young student attending the exhibition, who said, “We trust Hamas to liberate Jerusalem in the near future.”