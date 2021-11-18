Thursday, November 18th | 14 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Unspoken US Aim at Iran Nuclear Talks May Be Winning Chinese, Russian Support

US House Reps Introduce Bill to Honor 101-Year-Old Nuremberg Trials Prosecutor With Congressional Gold Medal

Duke Student Government Upholds Denial of New Pro-Israel Group

Jewish MLB Veteran Catcher Talks Judaism, Israeli Olympic Team in Tokyo

In Fifth Antisemitic Incident in a Month, Jewish Woman Slapped on Street in Brooklyn

Al Jazeera Report Promotes Hamas Weapons Expo in Gaza Where Students Can Practice Attacking Israelis

Israeli Defense Minister’s House Cleaner Charged With Espionage for Iran-Linked Hacker Group

Revealed: How Radical Fringe Groups Manipulate Westerners Against Israel

Building a PLO Real Estate Empire While Simultaneously Begging for Aid

How Palestinian Leaders Falsify and Weaponize History

November 18, 2021 4:10 pm
0

Jewish MLB Veteran Catcher Talks Judaism, Israeli Olympic Team in Tokyo

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Ryan Lavarnway of Israel out at home base in a game against Mexico during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Major League Baseball veteran catcher and free agent Ryan Lavarnway spoke at Syracuse University’s Chabad House on Tuesday night about his MLB career, competing as part of the Israeli National Baseball team and his relationship with Judaism, the student publication The Daily Orange reported.

The Israeli-American baseball player, 34, traveled to Israel for the first time in 2017 as part of Israel’s national baseball team. Their journey competing for the first time in the 2017 World Baseball Classic was documented in the film “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel.”

Lavarnway, whose mother is Jewish, said he has grown closer to Judaism since joining Team Israel and becoming an Israeli citizen, which was a requirement in order for him to play for the team in the Olympics. He told students that when he joined Team Israel, he purposefully chose the jersey number 36 because it is a multiple of 18, the numeric value of the Hebrew word “chai” (“life”). His catcher gear for the Israeli team also has a gray outline of the word “chai.”

The athlete later recalled Team Israel feeling like they had a home field advantage when they played a WBC qualifying match in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Related coverage

November 18, 2021 10:30 am
0

Owner of Controversial Nazi Tattoo Kit to Donate It to Holocaust Museum

JNS.org - The anonymous owner of a tattoo kit said to have been used on prisoners in the Auschwitz death...

“The thing that stood out to me most was there were all these little yeshiva kids that came to the game. And they finally had someone to root for that had something in common with them,” he said.

When team president Peter Kurz suggested that the athletes wear yarmulkes instead of baseball caps during the playing of the Israeli national anthem at the Coney Island game, their Jewish fans applauded the move. Lavarnway remembered that “people couldn’t get over the fact that we finally have some whole team to root for.”

The California native and dual Israeli-American citizen about talked to Syracuse University students about competing as part of Team Israel in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He hinted that if baseball is included in the 2028 Olympics and Team Israel has a spot in the Games, he would be interested in coaching the team.

The athlete concluded his meeting with Syracuse students by signing their yarmulkes, according to The Daily Orange.

Lavarnway began his professional career in 2008 but made his MLB debut in 2011. He played for 10 different Major League teams before joining the Columbus Clippers, a Minor League Baseball team and Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. He became a free agent in October.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.