Qatar, Egypt Agree to Supply Fuel, Basic Building Materials to Gaza Strip

JNS.org – Qatar and Egypt have signed agreements “to supply fuel and basic building materials for the Gaza Strip,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi made the announcement during a speech at the ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for Coordination of International Aid to the Palestinian People (AHLC), held in Oslo, Norway.

He underscored the humanitarian nature of the aid, “stressing that these joint cooperative efforts would contribute to improve living conditions,” according to a Qatari government press statement.

Qatar and Egypt have pledged $500 million toward Gaza’s reconstruction, according to the Reuters.