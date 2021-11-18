Thursday, November 18th | 14 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkey Releases Israeli Couple Held for Photographing Erdogan’s Residence

‘At Least a Dozen’ Mezuzah Thefts Prompts New Antisemitism Task Force at Indiana University

ADL Exposes Dozens of Arabic Facebook Pages Dedicated to Antisemitic ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’

US Diplomat ‘Optimistic’ More Countries Will Join Abraham Accords, Which ‘Benefit Both Sides’

Israel’s Top Court Halts Return to Italy of 6-Year-Old Cable Crash Survivor

NJ Man Sentenced for Plot to Vandalize Black and Jewish Targets That Left Two Synagogues Defaced

US Says Iran-backed Hackers Launching Disruptive Cyberattacks on American Firms

New Survey Reveals Persistence of Antisemitic Beliefs Among German Population, Especially Far-Right Voters

New Senate Bill Calls for Annual Review of Palestinian Curriculum for ‘Racist Violence Against Jewish People’

Reigning Miss Universe Says Don’t Politicize the Pageant as Israel Boycott Efforts Continue Ahead of Eilat Competition

November 18, 2021 9:42 am
0

Turkey Releases Israeli Couple Held for Photographing Erdogan’s Residence

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Mordi Oknin gestures from his balconny after him and his wife Natali were detained over espionage charges for allegedly taking photographs of President Tayyip Erdogan’s residence during a trip to Istanbul, and Turkey has released them, in his home in Modiin Israel, November 18, 2021 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Turkey released on Thursday an Israeli couple who had been arrested for photographing President Tayyip Erdogan’s residence in Istanbul and suspected of spying, an allegation denied by Israel.

Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained on Nov 9. A Turk was also arrested on charges of political and military espionage, state-run news agency Anadolu said.

The couple’s family said the pair, drivers for Israel’s biggest bus company, had been on vacation.

The Oknins’ case became a cause celebre in Israel, whose relations with Turkey have been strained for years as the Islamist-rooted Erdogan has championed the Palestinian cause.

Related coverage

November 17, 2021 5:24 pm
0

US Diplomat ‘Optimistic’ More Countries Will Join Abraham Accords, Which ‘Benefit Both Sides’

i24 News – US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is "optimistic" that more countries will normalize relations with Israel...

“Thank you to the entire nation of Israel. Thank you to everyone who helped and supported and got us freed,” Natali Oknin told reporters after she and Mordi landed in Tel Aviv aboard a chartered private plane.

Turkish officials did not immediately comment.

Israel had denied the spying charges against the pair, saying they do not work for any state agency, and sent a senior envoy to Turkey to seek their release. In a joint statement, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked Erdogan and Turkey’s government “for the cooperation.”

Matan Kahana, an Israeli cabinet minister, said Turkish authorities had realized that the Oknins were innocent civilians. The Bennett government gave Ankara nothing in return for the couple’s release, he added.

“This certainly could have spiralled into a needless crisis,” Kahana told Israel’s Army Radio.

“Let’s hope that ties with Turkey will warm. I’m confident that, after days of such intensive contacts, connections were created that will naturally be of service to us in the future,” Kahana said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.