Hamas Marches in Eastern Jerusalem Following Terror Attack

i24 News – A rally took place in eastern Jerusalem’s refugee camp of Shuafat on Sunday night, with demonstrators expressing support for the militant who killed one Israeli and wounded four others during a shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Crowds took part in a procession heading towards the home of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, the assailant who belonged to the political arm of Hamas and lived in Shuafat.

The crowds chanted, among other things, “The martyrs are going to Jerusalem in the millions.”

Israel’s security forces raided the home of Abu Shkhaydam, arresting several family members including his daughter, brother, and nephew, Times of Israel reported, citing Palestinian media.

A Hamas spokesman in Gaza called the attack “heroic” and said that the fighting would continue until the city “expels the foreign occupier.”

This is the second attack to take place in the Old City within recent weeks, with two Israel Border Police officers wounded in a stabbing attack on November 17. Hamas called it “a heroic act that once again shows the continued resistance of the Palestinian people against the occupation, until its demise.”

Following the attack on Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on security to increase their vigilance in Jerusalem, as tensions rise between Israel and Palestinians.

This comes as the United Kingdom moves to designate the entirety of Hamas as terrorist organization. The addition of Hamas’ political branch to the list means anyone in the UK who expresses support for the group is committing a criminal offense.

In June, a poll found that Palestinian support for Hamas spiked, with 77 percent of respondents believing that the terrorist group was the winner in the 11-day conflict with Israel in May.

Additionally, an overwhelming 94 percent of Palestinians are “proud of the performance of the Gaza Strip” during the brief war with Israel.