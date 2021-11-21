Sunday, November 21st | 18 Kislev 5782

Security Services Suspect Terror Motive in Stabbing of Israeli Man in Jaffa

November 21, 2021 6:34 pm
Security Services Suspect Terror Motive in Stabbing of Israeli Man in Jaffa

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The scene of a stabbing in Jaffa that security services suspect may have been a terror attack, Nov. 21, 2021. Photo: Israel Police

An Israeli man was stabbed in Jaffa on Sunday in what security services suspect may be the second terror attack of the day.

The victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was stabbed five times on Bat Yam Street in Jaffa by a suspect who robbed him and fled the scene, Israeli news site N12 reported.

Police arrived in force soon after and began a systemic search of the surrounding area, which included the use of helicopters. The suspect was quickly located and arrested.

The victim’s wounds are described as moderate.

The motive was initially believed to be robbery, but security services now increasingly suspect it was nationalist terror attack, though this has not been confirmed. The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

The attacker is described as an 18-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area in the West Bank. He was residing in Israel illegally.

If the suspicions of a nationalist motive prove correct, the incident would be the second of its kind within hours.

Earlier on Sunday, a Hamas-connected Palestinian terrorist opened fire near the Chain Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City. One Israeli was killed and four others wounded. The terrorist was shot and killed at the scene by security forces.

