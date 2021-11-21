Survivor of Old City Terror Attack Speaks: ‘I Received My Life as a Gift’

One of the four people wounded in a terrorist shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday described the incident to Israeli media.

Rabbi Zeev Katzenelnbogen was moderately wounded when Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a Hamas-connected terrorist, opened fire in a street near the Chain Gate, which leads to the Temple Mount. Abu Shkhaydam was shot and killed at the scene by police.

“I was returning from the shacharit prayer,” Katzenelnbogen said. “Just when I turned to the street that leads to my home, I heard shots and understood something had happened.”

“In a split second, I felt a strong pain in the arm, where the tefillin are placed,” he continued. “I turned back and entered a building.”

“I received my life as a gift,” said Katzenelnbogen, a 46-year old a father of eight.

“We haven’t felt tension lately in the Old City,” he observed. “Whoever does insane things like this needs to play the full price.”

The Israeli killed in the attack was identified as Eliyahu David Kay, a new immigrant from South Africa who served in the IDF paratroopers and was working as a guide at the Western Wall.

Three others wounded in the attack included Rabbi Aaron Yehuda, who was described as hospitalized in serious condition, and two police officers who were released after receiving treatment.