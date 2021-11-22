Monday, November 22nd | 18 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitism Is Rampant and Rising at Duke University

NYPD Search for Assailant Who Ripped Kippah From Jewish Man’s Head in Manhattan Street

PA Repeats Antisemitic Blood Libel on World Children’s Day

Israel, Jordan to Partner in Water-for-Energy Deal

Media Headlines Distort the Truth of Lethal Palestinian Terror Attack

Turkish ‘Diplomacy’ in Israel, Lebanon, and the Middle East

Survey Showing That Nearly Half of German Citizens Have Never Had Contact With Jews Causes Worry Among Jewish Leaders

Bahrain Says It Foiled Planned Attack, Confiscated Iranian Weapons and Explosives

Biden Administration Appoints Aaron Keyak as Deputy Antisemitism Envoy

Israel Eyes Setting Up its Own Vaccine Production Facility

November 22, 2021 10:04 am
0

Gantz’s Cleaner Planned to Charge Iranian Hackers $7,000 to Spy on Him

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Omri Goren, a cleaner formerly employed at the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, charged Iranian hackers just $7,000 to spy on him.

Goren, 37, told the Iranian-affiliated hacker group Black Shadow that he would install a “worm” on Gantz’s computer. After a representative of the group expressed doubt regarding Goren’s access to the defense minister, the cleaner photographed Gantz’s desk, his computers, his telephone, some packaging on which the computer’s IP address appeared, and Gantz’s city tax bill.

Goren and his wife are the owners of a cleaning services company. Some of their other clients have reported that the couple were clearly in financial distress.

The would-be espionage comprises a failure on the part of the Shin Bet, whose agents apparently did not conduct a background check on the Gorens. Omri Goren has 14 prior convictions, on charges including armed robbery, breaking and entering and theft.

The Shin Bet has accepted responsibility for the incident, emphasizing that there had been no harm to Israel’s national security. The agency said it was drawing immediate conclusions, although it was not clear whether any individuals involved would be held personally accountable.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.