Hamas Terrorist Expressed 'Great Happiness' Over Old City Attack in His Will: Report

November 22, 2021 2:45 pm
avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Workers clean the stairs at the site of a shooting incident in Jerusalem’s Old City, November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The Palestinian terrorist who shot dead one Israeli and wounded four others in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday reportedly expressed “great happiness” over the impending attack in his will.

Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, who was affiliated with the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas, opened fire in a street near the Chain Gate that leads to the Temple Mount. He killed 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay, who worked as a tour guide at the Western Wall, and wounded four others, including two rabbis and two police officers. Abu Shkhaydam was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Palestinian sources revealed the terrorist’s alleged will on Monday, in which he said, “I write these words with great happiness that after many years of religious and military training I am ready to meet God as a martyr,” Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported.

Abu Shkhaydam, who was a schoolteacher, also addressed his students and appeared to imply that they should follow his example.

Related coverage

November 22, 2021 4:25 pm
'Best of the Zionist Spirit': Thousands Mourn South African-Born Jerusalem Terror Victim

Thousands of mourners on Monday attended the funeral of Eliyahu David Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa who was...

“Continue in the religion of God until you meet him,” he wrote. “I ask you to stand firm and continue in this path, the path of the prophets.”

“I ask God to receive me and my efforts,” he added.

Israeli officials said Monday that Abu Shkhaydam’s wife was arrested at the Allenby Bridge crossing with Jordan. She claimed to have been on a visit to her mother in Jordan, who suffers from cancer, Kan reported. She was interrogated by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, and her story is under investigation.

“His wife escaped the country, his children are out of the country,” Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said of the terrorist on Sunday. “It appears that the attack was planned.”

