Media Headlines Distort the Truth of Lethal Palestinian Terror Attack

November 22, 2021 12:32 pm
avatar by Emanuel Miller

Opinion

The scene of a stabbing in Jaffa that security services suspect may have been a terror attack, Nov. 21, 2021. Photo: Israel Police.

The reports should have been clear: A Palestinian gunman opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday morning, killing one Israeli man and injuring several others.

Instead, multiple news outlets around the world managed to mangle their headlines and reports — to such an extent that the story ended up being called a “Jerusalem attack,” with it left unclear who was attacking, and who was being attacked.

One of the first leading media organizations to document the shooting was CNN.

An early version of its headline read thus: “One dead, four injured, in suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem.”

In a tweet, HonestReporting swiftly drew attention to the fact that the headline lacked crucial information — like the words “Israeli” and “Palestinian.”

About an hour and a half later, CNN updated the article, but with nothing that made clear who the perpetrators were and who the victims were.

Instead, CNN added the detail that the “assailant” (still no identity mentioned) was “also killed.”

CNN was not alone in this regard. The initial version of the related Associated Press (AP) headline first referred to the Palestinian terrorist — who was not even labeled as such — instead of the civilian that he killed.

Despite the fact that the AP later revised the headline, the original version was republished in numerous media outlets around the world, including the Philadelphia Inquirer, Minnesota’s Star Tribune, US News, and more.

While journalists must seek to establish the facts, which requires time, sometimes it is abundantly clear from relatively early on who is responsible for what.

Sunday’s attack is a prime example.

In fact, Hamas almost immediately praised the attack as a “heroic operation,” and named the terrorist responsible for the shooting — Fadi Abu Shkhaydam — as a Hamas leader in eastern Jerusalem.

Nevertheless, there has been a collective failure by the media to clearly name Palestinians generally, or the Hamas terror group specifically, as the driving force behind violence.

See for example how Ireland’s RTE News covered Sunday’s attack:

Similarly vague phrasing was used by Australia’s ABC News. And the UK’s national broadcaster, the BBC, also failed to make clear who was behind the shooting and who was being targeted.

The fact that numerous large media outlets did not in their headlines clearly identify for readers that the shooting was perpetrated by a Palestinian member of Hamas, and that he targeted Israelis, including civilians, constitutes a gross failure to accurately convey the real story to the public.

Readers deserve to know the truth. And that starts by not obscuring the acts of terrorists, or hiding the identities of their victims.

Emanuel Miller is a writer-researcher for HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism, where a version of this article was originally published.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

